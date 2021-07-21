BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Do you want to work at Highmark Stadium? This could be your chance.

Delaware North, the the food, beverage and retail partner of the Buffalo Bills will host job fairs for part-time seasonal positions at the stadium.

Officials say open positions include:

Cashiers

Suite runners

Servers

Line cooks

Prep cooks

Supervisors

Dishwashers

Vendors

Warehouse operations

The job fairs will be held at the Bills Store located on Abbott Road on the following days:

July 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 28, from 4 to 7 p.m.

August 3, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Parking will be available in Lot 6 off Abbott Road.

Delaware North says candidates must be highly motivated and customer-oriented.