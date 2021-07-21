Watch
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Want to work at Highmark Stadium? This could be your chance

items.[0].image.alt
Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is Bills Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Steelers Bills Football
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 12:06:01-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Do you want to work at Highmark Stadium? This could be your chance.

Delaware North, the the food, beverage and retail partner of the Buffalo Bills will host job fairs for part-time seasonal positions at the stadium.

Officials say open positions include:

  • Cashiers
  • Suite runners
  • Servers
  • Line cooks
  • Prep cooks
  • Supervisors
  • Dishwashers
  • Vendors
  • Warehouse operations

The job fairs will be held at the Bills Store located on Abbott Road on the following days:

  • July 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • July 28, from 4 to 7 p.m.
  • August 3, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Parking will be available in Lot 6 off Abbott Road.

Delaware North says candidates must be highly motivated and customer-oriented.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020