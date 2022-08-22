Walden Galleria to host ‘WNY Get Hired Job Fair’ on September 14

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced it will host the "WNY Get Hired Job Fair" on September 14.
The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store.
"The WNY Get Hired Job Fair is a convenient opportunity for local employers to interview, hire workers, and help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels," a release says.
Employers hiring include:
- Army National Guard
- People Inc.
- Seneca Gaming Corporation
- Univera Healthcare
- Maclean-Fogg Component Solutions
- Brookdale Niagara Memory Care
- TL Cannon Management Company