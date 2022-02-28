Walden Galleria to host ‘WNY Get Hired Job Fair’ on March 16

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced it will host the "WNY Get Hired Job Fair" on March 16.

The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store.

"The WNY Get Hired Job Fair is a convenient opportunity for local employers to interview, hire workers, and help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels. The event is free to attend for all job seekers," a release says.

Employers hiring include:

Army National Guard

Air National Guard

ARMOR – IIMAK

Cintas

Embassy Suites Buffalo

84 Lumber

Integer

ICE – Innovative Concepts in Entertainment, Inc.

Maclean – Fogg Component Solutions

Manpower

People Inc.

Renewal by Anderson

Rosina Food Products

Seneca Gaming Corporation

Spectrum

United Healthcare

You can find more information here.