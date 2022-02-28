Watch
Walden Galleria to host ‘WNY Get Hired Job Fair’ on March 16

Walden Galleria
WKBW
Walden Galleria
Posted at 10:34 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 10:34:39-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced it will host the "WNY Get Hired Job Fair" on March 16.

The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store.

"The WNY Get Hired Job Fair is a convenient opportunity for local employers to interview, hire workers, and help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels. The event is free to attend for all job seekers," a release says.

Employers hiring include:

  • Army National Guard
  • Air National Guard
  • ARMOR – IIMAK
  • Cintas
  • Embassy Suites Buffalo
  • 84 Lumber
  • Integer
  • ICE – Innovative Concepts in Entertainment, Inc.
  • Maclean – Fogg Component Solutions
  • Manpower
  • People Inc.
  • Renewal by Anderson
  • Rosina Food Products
  • Seneca Gaming Corporation
  • Spectrum
  • United Healthcare

You can find more information here.

