Walden Galleria hosting 'Get Hired!' job event, immediate opportunities available

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced beginning Monday it is hosting a 'Get Hired!' job event, with immediate opportunities available.

More than 40 mall businesses are looking to fill over 50 part and full-time positions, jobs will be listed here.

"Potential candidates can apply for everything from retail sales associates to operations associates, from beauty advisors to assistant managers, loss prevention agents, and cosmetic and retail stylists. These positions will add to the already 3,000+ jobs Walden Galleria provides within Cheektowaga and Erie Country," a release says.

Walden Galleria says you can search the link above for available positions and apply. Select businesses will have a hiring table outside of their entrance to conduct on-site interviews on their date of choice.

The hiring event runs until May 2 and the following businesses are hiring: