BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The website Job Fair X is hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday, April 28th. It's specifically for Western New Yorkers who lost their job because of the pandemic.

More than 25 employers are taking part, including General Motors, Costco, Google and more.

You'll get an opportunity to interview with employers on the spot.

The virtual career fair runs from 11am to 2pm at JobFairX.com. You can register by clicking this link.