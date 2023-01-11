Watch Now
Virtual diversity career fair aims to help minority Western New Yorkers find work

Posted at 6:03 AM, Jan 11, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — DiversityX is hosting the 'Buffalo Virtual Diversity Career Fair' to help minorities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people with disabilities find new careers.

The free career fair will take place online Wednesday Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Job seekers will meet with over 25 employers including Sysco, HP and Humana.

Applicants may even interview and accept a job on the spot virtually.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to talk with educational institutions and franchisors like Facebook.

You can register for the event here. Pre-registration is required.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it immediately.

Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

