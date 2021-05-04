Virtual career fair for WNY servicemen and women

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York Veterans, active duty members, and their families have the opportunity to land a job Tuesday.

MilitaryX, a nationwide online job hunting service, is hosting the Buffalo Virtual Career Fair from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

More than 25 employers will be there including Cisco Systems, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group, Pfizer, Lockheed Martin, and Energy Transfer

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers can have access to it before and during the interview process. Click here to register.