Verizon raises minimum wage to $20 an hour; offering sign-on bonuses in the Buffalo area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Verizon has announced it is raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour and is offering sign-on bonuses in the Buffalo area.

According to Verizon, this change is for its customer service, retail and inside sales employees. Current employees who receive less than $20 an hour will be raised to the new rate automatically. Verizon said it will also be adding premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays, Sundays and those who are bilingual.

In the Buffalo area, Verizon said it is offering a sign-on bonus of $2,500 for new retail specialists and $3,500 for assistant managers at some stores.

You can find available jobs and apply here.