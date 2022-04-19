Watch
Verizon raises minimum wage to $20 an hour; offering sign-on bonuses in the Buffalo area

Charles Krupa/AP
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 19, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Verizon has announced it is raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour and is offering sign-on bonuses in the Buffalo area.

According to Verizon, this change is for its customer service, retail and inside sales employees. Current employees who receive less than $20 an hour will be raised to the new rate automatically. Verizon said it will also be adding premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays, Sundays and those who are bilingual.

In the Buffalo area, Verizon said it is offering a sign-on bonus of $2,500 for new retail specialists and $3,500 for assistant managers at some stores.

Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers with all of their needs, which is why we want to make sure we support them as well. These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment.
- Krista Bourne, Chief Operating Officer for Verizon Consumer Group

