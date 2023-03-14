USPS to host job fair at Lockport post office on Wednesday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Postal Service announced it will host a job fair Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lockport post office to fill immediate openings in Western New York.

The post office is located at 138 East Avenue in Lockport. The available positions include:

City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $19.33 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate - $19.94 per hour

PSE Clerk - $20.05 per hour

Mail Handler Assistant - $17.32 per hour

USPS said personnel will be on hand to provide detailed information and answer questions about the open positions. You can apply online here.