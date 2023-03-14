Watch Now
USPS to host job fair at Lockport post office on Wednesday

USPS.jpg
WKBW
USPS.jpg
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 14, 2023
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Postal Service announced it will host a job fair Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lockport post office to fill immediate openings in Western New York.

The post office is located at 138 East Avenue in Lockport. The available positions include:

  • City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $19.33 per hour
  • Rural Carrier Associate - $19.94 per hour
  • PSE Clerk - $20.05 per hour
  • Mail Handler Assistant - $17.32 per hour

USPS said personnel will be on hand to provide detailed information and answer questions about the open positions. You can apply online here.

