UPS plans to hire over 750 seasonal employees in Buffalo area ahead of holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — UPS has announced plans to hire 770 seasonal employees in the Buffalo area ahead of the holiday season.

According to UPS, the seasonal positions are full and part-time — primarily seasonal delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) drivers and package handlers.

Seasonal hourly pay rates start at $23 for driving jobs and $21 for package handlers and driver helpers.

“The best talent delivers the best service. That’s why we’re proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers and seasonal employees alike. We’re looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process.” - Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S.

You can find more information and apply online on the UPS website here.