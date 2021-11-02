UPS aiming to hire 200 seasonal employees in Buffalo area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — UPS announced it is aiming to hire at least 200 seasonal employees in the Buffalo area this Thursday through Saturday.

According to UPS, the hiring is part of its annual ‘UPS Brown Friday’ event and it plans to hire 60,000 employees nationally during the three-day hiring blitz.

UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition. For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs through Saturday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over. - Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford

UPS said full and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers – have been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS as about a third of the company’s U.S. workforce started in seasonal positions.

You can find hiring events here. If you can't make it to a hiring fair you can apply online here.