University at Buffalo campus dining job fair to be held March 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A job fair with open interviews for the University at Buffalo campus dining and shops will be held on March 3.

The job fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at One World Café on the university's North Campus, Capen/Norton Hall.

UB is looking to hire over 80 people to staff the new One World Café which is set to open in the coming weeks.

"Representatives from Campus Dining and Shops will be on hand to conduct one-on-one interviews and offer positions on the spot. Complete details can be found at UBDiningJobs.com, including where to park if driving or bus route information from South Campus," a release says.

Positions available include: