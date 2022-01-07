Watch
University at Buffalo campus dining job fair to be held January 11 at Walden Galleria

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 15:42:48-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A job fair for the University at Buffalo campus dining and shops will be held on January 11 at the Walden Galleria.

UB is looking to hire over 80 people for restaurant management and all food service positions on all campuses which includes: assistant managers, supervisors, line cooks, catering staff, cashiers and dishwashers.

The job fair will be held January 11 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store.

"Representatives from Campus Dining and Shops will be on hand to conduct one-on-one interviews and offer positions on the spot. All interested candidates are encouraged to complete an application online at UBDiningJobs.com prior to attending or this can be done on-site," a release says.

