United States Postal Service to host job fair at Buffalo's William Street post office on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United States Postal Service announced it will host a job fair on Friday at the post office located at 1200 William Street in Buffalo.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and USPS said it will be looking to fill city carrier assistant and rural carrier associate openings.

City carrier assistants earn $19.33 an hour and rural carrier associates earn $19.94 an hour.

"To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be onsite at the job fairs to provide detailed information about the positions and to answer questions," a release says.

USPS said applications are only accepted online here and you must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a drug screening and background investigation. In addition, you must be available to work weekends and holidays.