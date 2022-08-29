Watch Now
U.S. Postal Service looking to hire automotive technicians in Buffalo

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Posted at 4:24 PM, Aug 29, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire two automotive technicians at the Buffalo vehicle maintenance facility located on 1200 William Street.

"Not all work at the Postal Service is delivering mail or selling stamps. With over 232,000 postal vehicles on the road, qualified automotive technicians are needed to maintain the postal fleet," a release says.

According to USPS, work hours are 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a starting pay of $28.74 per hour and benefits include:

  • Health and life insurance
  • Retirement plan with employer contribution
  • Annual and sick leave
  • 10 paid federal holidays

USPS said applicants must have a valid driver's license with a good driving record and two years of driving experience. They also must pass Postal Service Test 943 and Test 944 "to demonstrate their knowledge and ability to troubleshoot, diagnose, and make minor and major repairs to automotive systems."

The deadline to apply is September 6 and you can find more information here.

