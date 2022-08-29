U.S. Postal Service looking to hire automotive technicians in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire two automotive technicians at the Buffalo vehicle maintenance facility located on 1200 William Street.

"Not all work at the Postal Service is delivering mail or selling stamps. With over 232,000 postal vehicles on the road, qualified automotive technicians are needed to maintain the postal fleet," a release says.

According to USPS, work hours are 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a starting pay of $28.74 per hour and benefits include:

Health and life insurance

Retirement plan with employer contribution

Annual and sick leave

10 paid federal holidays

USPS said applicants must have a valid driver's license with a good driving record and two years of driving experience. They also must pass Postal Service Test 943 and Test 944 "to demonstrate their knowledge and ability to troubleshoot, diagnose, and make minor and major repairs to automotive systems."

The deadline to apply is September 6 and you can find more information here.