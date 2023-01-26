TSA looking to hire officers for open positions at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it is looking to hire officers to fill open positions at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

According to the TSA, there are currently openings for both full and part-time positions at BNIA with a starting salary of $38,353 annually for those hired before July. The annual salary is scheduled to increase to $39,265 in July. After one year on the job at BNIA, the annual salary increases to $48,639 and after two years it increases to $59,495.

The TSA said applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. Those who are hired will receive paid training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

“The TSA is an agency that protects our national security and it is staffed by well trained and professional officers who ensure the millions of passengers who transit through airport arrive at their destination safely. It is also a personally rewarding Federal job that offers significant benefits and annual opportunities to see healthy salary increases. Opportunities for professional growth are endless, and new hires will be performing a vital role in the protection of our country.” - Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York

According to its website, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport has up to 100 nonstop flights per day serving 31 airport destinations.

