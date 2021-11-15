TSA hiring officers at airports across New York, including Buffalo and Syracuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it is looking to hire officers at airports across New York, including Buffalo and Syracuse.
The airports include:
- Syracuse Hancock International
- Albany International
- Buffalo-Niagara International
- Plattsburgh International
- Ogdensburg International
- Ithaca Tompkins International
- Greater Binghamton
- Watertown International Airports
Those who are hired will receive a $500 hiring bonus and an additional $500 bonus after one year of service within TSA.
"Based on anticipated seasonal travel trends in the months ahead and the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public, TSA has launched efforts to recruit new employees in support of screening operations in Upstate New York airports in addition to many of the agency’s other airports nationwide," a release says.
The TSA says benefits of working both part and full-time include: paid training, annual and sick leave and strong health care plans.
Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. Our officers will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training.