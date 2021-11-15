TSA hiring officers at airports across New York, including Buffalo and Syracuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it is looking to hire officers at airports across New York, including Buffalo and Syracuse.

The airports include:

Syracuse Hancock International

Albany International

Buffalo-Niagara International

Plattsburgh International

Ogdensburg International

Ithaca Tompkins International

Greater Binghamton

Watertown International Airports

Those who are hired will receive a $500 hiring bonus and an additional $500 bonus after one year of service within TSA.

"Based on anticipated seasonal travel trends in the months ahead and the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public, TSA has launched efforts to recruit new employees in support of screening operations in Upstate New York airports in addition to many of the agency’s other airports nationwide," a release says.

The TSA says benefits of working both part and full-time include: paid training, annual and sick leave and strong health care plans.