TSA hiring at Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany airports with $500 bonus offered

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it is looking to hire TSA officers at Buffalo-Niagara International, Syracuse Hancock International and Albany International Airports within the next few months.

The TSA says officers screen thousands of airline travelers daily and those who on-board before September 30 will receive a $500 bonus. You will receive an additional $500 bonus after one year of service within the TSA. Starting pay differs slightly in each area, hourly starting pay in Buffalo is $17.11, Syracuse is $16.51 and Albany is $16.48.

According to the TSA, it expects to see a greater volume of travelers regularly by summer and is looking to hire additional officers to support its security mission. Most of the openings are for part-time employees.

The TSA says benefits of working both part and full-time include: paid training, annual and sick leave and strong health care plans.

“Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. Our officers will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York.

For more information and to view openings visit the TSA website here.