Town of Tonawanda to host job fairs for a variety of part-time and seasonal positions

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks & Recreation Department announced it will host job fairs as it looks to hire for a variety of part-time and seasonal positions.
The job fairs will be April 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and April 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Center located at 291 Ensminger Road. You can also visit the Youth, Parks & Recreation office at 299 Decatur Road.
At the job fairs, you'll be able to learn more about the available positions, complete an application and take part in an interview. You can call (716) 831-1001 with questions.
Positions the town is looking to fill include:
- Lifeguards
- Summer camp counselors
- Parks maintenance crew members
- Playground supervisors
- Tennis instructors
- Track instructors
- Fitness instructors and trainers
- Pool cashiers
- Summer camp behavior specialist
- Summer camp activity leader
- Summer camp nurse
Whether you’re working on a golf course, at summer camp, lifeguarding, or at a playground, it will probably be one of the best jobs you’ll ever have.
- Councilman and Chairman of the Youth, Parks & Recreation Committee Carl Szarek