Town of Tonawanda to host job fairs for a variety of part-time and seasonal positions

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks & Recreation Department announced it will host job fairs as it looks to hire for a variety of part-time and seasonal positions.

The job fairs will be April 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and April 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Center located at 291 Ensminger Road. You can also visit the Youth, Parks & Recreation office at 299 Decatur Road.

At the job fairs, you'll be able to learn more about the available positions, complete an application and take part in an interview. You can call (716) 831-1001 with questions.

Positions the town is looking to fill include:

Lifeguards

Summer camp counselors

Parks maintenance crew members

Playground supervisors

Tennis instructors

Track instructors

Fitness instructors and trainers

Pool cashiers

Summer camp behavior specialist

Summer camp activity leader

Summer camp nurse