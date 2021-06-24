Tops Friendly Markets to hold virtual hiring event, some positions offer $2,500 bonus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets will hold a virtual hiring event Wednesday for full and part-time openings at its warehouse facility in Lancaster.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Tops says many positions offer a hiring bonus of upwards of $2,500.

Positions include:



Day shift selectors, both Full and Part-time positions available

Evening shift selectors, both Full and Part-time positions available

Part-time freezer selectors

Full and Part-time Sanitation

CDL Class A Drivers

You can sign up for the event here. Tops says you can expect to text chat with someone from Tops for around 10 minutes. You may also be invited to video or audio chat during that time.