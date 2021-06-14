Tops Friendly Markets to hire for hundreds of positions during virtual hiring event

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets announced it will hire for hundreds of positions during a virtual hiring event Tuesday.

Tops says the openings are for immediate full and part-time openings in its stores and its warehouse.

The virtual hiring event will take place Tuesday, June 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and you can sign up for the event here.

According to Tops, interested applicants can expect to text chat with a Tops teammate for about 10 minutes and may be invited to video audio chat.

“We’ll be hiring right on the spot for hundreds of positions including those both in-store as well as in our warehouse,” said Kristine Wydro, director of human resources for Tops Friendly Markets. “Tops is always looking to add great new associates to our team and this will give interested applicants the chance to interview and even walk away with a job offer on the spot. By becoming a member of Tops team, you'll be playing a critical role in serving our community.”