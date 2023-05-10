Thousands of jobs available through NYS program in effort to address statewide workforce shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced thousands of state jobs are available as part of the Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement Program.

The governor's office said the program temporarily removes the civil service exam requirement for more than 100 direct care, health and human services titles across state agencies for a 12-month period.

A New York State HELP Virtual Career Fair is being held on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. which will have a special focus on the positions available through the program and more information on the program itself. You can learn more here.