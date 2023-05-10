Thousands of jobs available through NYS program in effort to address statewide workforce shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced thousands of state jobs are available as part of the Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement Program.
The governor's office said the program temporarily removes the civil service exam requirement for more than 100 direct care, health and human services titles across state agencies for a 12-month period.
A New York State HELP Virtual Career Fair is being held on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. which will have a special focus on the positions available through the program and more information on the program itself. You can learn more here.
"From the medical personnel staffing our hospitals to the social workers connecting families to vital services, the brave New Yorkers who support the health and human services sector are our state's everyday heroes. In light of a recent worker shortage, New York State is taking temporary measures to help agencies fill critical roles in health and human services and promote the safety and well-being of all New Yorkers. There are thousands of opportunities available, and I urge anyone considering a career in public service to visit the HELP Portal and attend our virtual career fair to learn more about this important work."
- Gov. Hochul