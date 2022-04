BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Home Depot is looking to fill more than 630 positions in Buffalo.

Available positions vary by store and include:

Customer service/sales

Store support

Freight

Merchandising

Warehouse associates

The Home Depot said the positions available are part-time and full-time to help with its busy spring season.

Applications are now being accepted and The Home Depot said applicants could receive an offer within just one day of applying.

You can find available positions here.