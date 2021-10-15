Watch
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Texas Roadhouse hiring for Cheektowaga and Tonawanda locations, offering tuition reimbursement

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign Is displayed outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Methuen, Mass. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Economy Jobs Report
Posted at 1:24 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 13:24:47-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Texas Roadhouse announced it will host National Hiring Day events on October 25 at the Cheektowaga and Tonawanda locations. The hiring events will be to fill both full and part-time positions.

Also announced by Texas Roadhouse is the rollout of a new tuition reimbursement program for team members who are interested in pursuing a college degree.

"Any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained," a release says.

In-person interviews will be conducted on October 25 at the participating locations, you will need to reserve an interview time and register online in advance here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020