Texas Roadhouse hiring for Cheektowaga and Tonawanda locations, offering tuition reimbursement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Texas Roadhouse announced it will host National Hiring Day events on October 25 at the Cheektowaga and Tonawanda locations. The hiring events will be to fill both full and part-time positions.

Also announced by Texas Roadhouse is the rollout of a new tuition reimbursement program for team members who are interested in pursuing a college degree.

"Any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained," a release says.

In-person interviews will be conducted on October 25 at the participating locations, you will need to reserve an interview time and register online in advance here.