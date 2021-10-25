Ted's Hot Dogs hosting interview day Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ted's Hot Dogs is looking to bring on more Western New Yorkers Monday.

They're hosting an interview day at their location at 124 W Chippewa Street in Buffalo from 11:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M. for full and part time positions. Starting pay is $13.50 an hour.

Crew members may be asked to perform duties across the restaurant including at the cash register, grill, dressing station, fry station, and dining room.

The position will begin with a bootcamp at the Chippewa location for training, and afterwards employees will be working at other Ted's locations.

You can apply online here.