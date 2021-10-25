Watch
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Ted's Hot Dogs hosting interview day Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Why Hot Dogs And Buns Come In Different Quantities
Posted at 4:31 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 04:31:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ted's Hot Dogs is looking to bring on more Western New Yorkers Monday.

They're hosting an interview day at their location at 124 W Chippewa Street in Buffalo from 11:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M. for full and part time positions. Starting pay is $13.50 an hour.

Crew members may be asked to perform duties across the restaurant including at the cash register, grill, dressing station, fry station, and dining room.

The position will begin with a bootcamp at the Chippewa location for training, and afterwards employees will be working at other Ted's locations.

You can apply online here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020