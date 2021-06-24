SUNY Buffalo State launches culinary program to help with staffing demands in food industry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Buffalo State is launching a two-week, hands-on culinary program, where you can chop, slice and serve your way into a career in the culinary industry.

Anyone looking to sharpen their skills or learn a new skill can apply, and take classes at the culinary labs at Buffalo State College.

"It robustly prepares individuals to enter into the culinary industry in a very short period of time," said Kristin Fields, Director of the Continuing & Professional Studies Office.

The program begins July 12 and runs through July 23. You'll be training for ten days, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The registration fee, which covers materials and supplies is $250.

You'll learn how to craft your resume and LinkedIn profile, practice for job interviews and cook alongside chefs at the Hospitality and Tourism Department.

At the end of the program you'll receive certifications recognized by the restaurant industry.

The program stems from the current worker shortage facing the food industry.

"Our friends at the Amherst Chamber of Commerce had reached out to our office to see if there was some kind of training or program we might be able to provide, to help attract people to the restaurant industry," said Fields.

The deadline to apply is July 7.