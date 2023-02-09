Summer youth job applications now open in Niagara County

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County Employment and Training is now accepting applications for their summer youth employment program.

Participants in this year’s program will have the opportunity to work in various career industries and earn $14.20 per hour.

To apply, you must be:



a Niagara County resident

between 14-and 20-years-old (must turn 14 by May 13 and cannot turn 21 until after Aug. 12)



Your household income must also meet the following guidelines:

“Through this program, we strive to provide young people with the opportunity to earn money and gain meaningful work experience,” said Donald Jablonski, Director of Employment & Training.

You can access an application online here, or in-person at Niagara County Employment & Training, located at 1001 11th Street in Niagara Falls.

Completed applications and all related documents must be returned by May 12.

They may be returned at the Trott Center, located at 1001 11th Street in Niagara Falls, faxed to (716) 278-8149, or scanned and emailed to dawn.cody@niagaracounty.com.

