Sumitomo Rubber hiring for general production, starting wage $20.80

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sumitomo Rubber USA in Tonawanda announced it is hiring for general production, starting wage at $20.80.

The minimum requirements are a high school diploma/GED, two years consecutive work history, pre-employment testing.

You can find more information on this job as well as several other job openings at the Tonawanda facility on their website here.

Sumitomo announced in February plans to invest $122 million into the Tonawanda facility to "augment production capacity and improve overall productivity."