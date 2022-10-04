Spectrum partners with Delavan-Grider Community Center for community job fair on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spectrum is partnering with the Delavan-Grider Community Center to host a community job fair on Wednesday.

The job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and organizers say it will showcase current Field Operations and Customer Service job openings at Spectrum. There will also be an opportunity for on-the-spot interviews with Spectrum recruitment teams.

Spectrum said it will also make a $5,000 donation during the job fair to support a new online job search training program at the Center.

“As part my Administration’s workforce development strategy, we continue to partner with employers, like Spectrum, to make sure that all of our residents have access to opportunities, and that no one is left out or left behind. Tonight’s job fair is providing individuals with a chance to actualize their potential, while helping to ensure that Spectrum, and all employers, are representative of the communities they serve.” - Mayor Byron W. Brown

“Partners like Spectrum, provide the needed support to provide life changing opportunities for community residents. Their support in upgrading our technology lab at the community center has allowed us to support small business and entrepreneur development." Candace Moppins, Executive Director Metro Community Development Corporation for Delavan-Grider Community Center