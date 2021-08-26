Spectrum looking to hire customer service representatives, pay starting at $18/hour

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spectrum is looking to hire customer service representatives for its Cheektowaga call center and will hold a drive-thru hiring event September 2.

The drive-thru hiring event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at its Cheektowaga call center at the Appletree Business Park on Union Road.

Interested applicants will be able to speak to team members about the position and answer additional questions.

"Applicants are welcome to bring an updated resume with them for submission. Each applicant will receive Spectrum-branded giveaways, and from there the applicant interview and hiring process will begin (all virtually)," a release says.

Spectrum says customer service representatives provide over-the-phone cable TV support and repair services and customer self-installation assistance. Pay will start at $18 an hour.

You can find more information here.