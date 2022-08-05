Spectrum hosting hiring event for customer service representatives on August 11

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spectrum announced it will host a hiring event for customer service representatives on August 11.

According to Spectrum, by the end of 2022, it plans to hire more than 100 customer service representative positions to support customers at its Video Repair Call Center in Cheektowaga.

"Spectrum Customer Service Representatives provide over-the-phone cable TV support and repair services and customer self-installation assistance which keep our customers connected. These roles offer competitive hourly wages starting at $20 an hour, with an additional $.75 an hour shift differential for evening work hours and growth potential," a release says.

The hiring event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 11 at Spectrum's Cheektowaga Call Center at the Appletree Business Park at 2875 Union Road in Cheektowaga.

"Interested applicants will have the opportunity to speak with members of the Spectrum Leadership team for the Customer Service Representative position and answer any additional questions about the company. Applicants are welcome to bring an updated resume with them for submission, and from there the applicant interview and hiring process will begin," a release says.

You can find more information here or text “Rep” to 97211.