Spectrum hosting hiring event for customer service representatives in Cheektowaga Tuesday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spectrum announced it will host a hiring event for customer service representatives in Cheektowaga Tuesday.

The hiring event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Spectrum's Cheektowaga Call Center located at the Appletree Business Park at 2875 Union Road in Cheektowaga.

Spectrum said interested applicants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a resume. You are encouraged to apply and complete the assessment ahead of time. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with members of the Spectrum team about the position and ask any additional questions.

"Customer Service Representatives provide over-the-phone cable TV support and repair services and customer self-installation assistance which keep our customers connected. These roles offer a starting wage of $20/hr, an additional $.75 shift differential for evening work hours," a release says.

You can find more information and apply here or text “Rep” to 97211.