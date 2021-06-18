Spectrum holding drive-thru hiring event in Cheektowaga on Wednesday for jobs starting at $18/hour

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spectrum says it is holding a drive-thru hiring event at its call center in Cheektowaga on Wednesday.

The hiring event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on the 23rd at the Appletree Business Park on Union Road.

Spectrum is looking to hire people for its call center, paying a minimum of $18 an hour, increasing that minimum pay to $20 an hour by 2022.

The customer service reps will provide over-the-phone cable TV support and repair services and customer self-installation assistance.

You can apply online by clicking here.