Spectrum holding drive-thru hiring event in Cheektowaga on Wednesday for jobs starting at $18/hour

McGard hosting job fair in Orchard Park for positions with benefits Saturday
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jun 18, 2021
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spectrum says it is holding a drive-thru hiring event at its call center in Cheektowaga on Wednesday.

The hiring event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on the 23rd at the Appletree Business Park on Union Road.

Spectrum is looking to hire people for its call center, paying a minimum of $18 an hour, increasing that minimum pay to $20 an hour by 2022.

The customer service reps will provide over-the-phone cable TV support and repair services and customer self-installation assistance.

