Sodexo looking to fill open hybrid positions in accounting at its Buffalo office

Posted at 1:07 PM, Oct 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Soxdexo is hiring for accountant, accounting analyst, and accounting assistant positions at its Buffalo office and will host a job fair on October 19.

The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 400 Airborne Parkway. You will be able to tour the office, network with the hiring managers and have the opportunity to get a new free headshot.

Sodexo said the positions are hybrid and are open to entry-level and experienced candidates. You can sign up here and find more information on the job fair here.

