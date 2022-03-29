Six Flags Darien Lake to host hiring event to fill 1,500 positions for 2022 season

CORFU, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced it will host a hiring event to fill 1,500 positions for the 2022 season.

The hiring event will take place April 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel.

Positions it is looking to fill include:

Ride attendants

Lifeguards

Food service

Games

Admissions

Retail

Six Flags said you must be 16 and older for most positions but there are a select number of positions available for those who are 14 and 15 years of age.

You can text the word “JOBS” to 585-207-8400, complete an application here or visit sit the human resources office Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have further questions you can call 585-599-5108.

Six Flags Darien Lake’s opening is set for May 27.