Watch
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Six Flags Darien Lake to host hiring event to fill 1,500 positions for 2022 season

six flags darien lake.jpg
Six Flags Darien Lake
six flags darien lake.jpg
Posted at 11:21 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 11:21:59-04

CORFU, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced it will host a hiring event to fill 1,500 positions for the 2022 season.

The hiring event will take place April 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel.

Positions it is looking to fill include:

  • Ride attendants
  • Lifeguards
  • Food service
  • Games
  • Admissions
  • Retail

Six Flags said you must be 16 and older for most positions but there are a select number of positions available for those who are 14 and 15 years of age.

You can text the word “JOBS” to 585-207-8400, complete an application here or visit sit the human resources office Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have further questions you can call 585-599-5108.

Six Flags Darien Lake’s opening is set for May 27.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020