Six Flags Darien Lake looking to hire over 1,000 seasonal employees for 2023 season

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced it is looking to hire over 1,000 seasonal employees for the 2023 season.

It will be hiring for all positions, including:

Rides

Maintenance

Lifeguards

Hotel

Food and beverage

Admissions

Entertainment

Retail

Park service/cleanliness team

EMT/paramedics

Security

Variety of other positions

Positions start at $14.25 an hour with select positions at $15 an hour. Benefits include free park admission for team members and their friends and in-park discounts. Interested applicants must be at least 14 years old.

A spokesperson said those interested can apply online now and if you have questions you can contact the human resources office Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (585) 599-5108.

An in-person hiring event will be held on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel at 9993 Allegheny Road. Attendees should bring their social security card and a current photo ID with proof of age OR a school ID and birth certificate. You must be 14 or older to apply.

Six Flags Darien Lake opens for the season on May 20.