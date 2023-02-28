Watch Now
Six Flags Darien Lake looking to hire over 1,000 seasonal employees for 2023 season

Six Flags Darien Lake
Posted at 11:59 AM, Feb 28, 2023
DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced it is looking to hire over 1,000 seasonal employees for the 2023 season.

It will be hiring for all positions, including:

  • Rides
  • Maintenance
  • Lifeguards
  • Hotel
  • Food and beverage
  • Admissions
  • Entertainment
  • Retail
  • Park service/cleanliness team
  • EMT/paramedics
  • Security
  • Variety of other positions

Positions start at $14.25 an hour with select positions at $15 an hour. Benefits include free park admission for team members and their friends and in-park discounts. Interested applicants must be at least 14 years old.

A spokesperson said those interested can apply online now and if you have questions you can contact the human resources office Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (585) 599-5108.

An in-person hiring event will be held on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel at 9993 Allegheny Road. Attendees should bring their social security card and a current photo ID with proof of age OR a school ID and birth certificate. You must be 14 or older to apply.

Six Flags Darien Lake opens for the season on May 20.

