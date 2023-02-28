Six Flags Darien Lake looking to hire over 1,000 seasonal employees for 2023 season

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced it is looking to hire over 1,000 seasonal employees for the 2023 season.
It will be hiring for all positions, including:
- Rides
- Maintenance
- Lifeguards
- Hotel
- Food and beverage
- Admissions
- Entertainment
- Retail
- Park service/cleanliness team
- EMT/paramedics
- Security
- Variety of other positions
Positions start at $14.25 an hour with select positions at $15 an hour. Benefits include free park admission for team members and their friends and in-park discounts. Interested applicants must be at least 14 years old.
A spokesperson said those interested can apply online now and if you have questions you can contact the human resources office Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (585) 599-5108.
An in-person hiring event will be held on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel at 9993 Allegheny Road. Attendees should bring their social security card and a current photo ID with proof of age OR a school ID and birth certificate. You must be 14 or older to apply.
Six Flags Darien Lake opens for the season on May 20.