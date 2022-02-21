Six Flags Darien Lake looking to hire 1,500 positions as 2022 season approaches

CORFU, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced it is looking to hire 1,500 positions as the 2022 season approaches.

A hiring event will be held March 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel to fill the positions that are available across multiple departments including:

Ride operators

Lifeguards

Food service

Security

Games

Retail

Camping and more

Six Flags Darien Lake is committed to providing a fun, fast-paced work environment for job-seekers across Western New York. We offer tremendous flexibility for students and part-time wage earners, applicants who come out for this hiring event could potentially be hired on the spot. - Park President Chris Thorpe

According to Six Flags, perks and benefits include:

Competitive wages and flexible schedules for candidates 14 years old and up with entry level pay rates beginning at $13.20 per hour.

More experienced candidates and candidates 18 years old can earn pay rates beginning at $15.00, no experience needed as the park provides training in various disciplines and departments.

Other unique benefits include, in-park discounts, recognition programs, unlimited park admission for employees, team member events, and more.

To find more information and apply click here.