Watch
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Six Flags Darien Lake looking to hire 1,500 positions as 2022 season approaches

items.[0].image.alt
Six Flags Darien Lake
six flags darien lake.jpg
Posted at 12:27 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 12:27:09-05

CORFU, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced it is looking to hire 1,500 positions as the 2022 season approaches.

A hiring event will be held March 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel to fill the positions that are available across multiple departments including:

  • Ride operators
  • Lifeguards
  • Food service
  • Security
  • Games
  • Retail
  • Camping and more
Six Flags Darien Lake is committed to providing a fun, fast-paced work environment for job-seekers across Western New York. We offer tremendous flexibility for students and part-time wage earners, applicants who come out for this hiring event could potentially be hired on the spot.
- Park President Chris Thorpe

According to Six Flags, perks and benefits include:

  • Competitive wages and flexible schedules for candidates 14 years old and up with entry level pay rates beginning at $13.20 per hour.
  • More experienced candidates and candidates 18 years old can earn pay rates beginning at $15.00, no experience needed as the park provides training in various disciplines and departments.
  • Other unique benefits include, in-park discounts, recognition programs, unlimited park admission for employees, team member events, and more.

To find more information and apply click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020