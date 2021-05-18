Sahlen Field to hire part-time workers for Toronto Blue Jays games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s a great year to be a major league baseball fan living in Buffalo because this summer, you may have the chance to work for one of your favorite teams.

“You know we’re trying to think long term here and if things continue to open up we just wanna be prepared,” general manager of the Buffalo Bisons Anthony Sprague said.

Sahlen Field is hiring up to 100 part-time workers to be part of the experience as the home field for the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Primarily for a concession jobs," Sprague said. "Stand managers, cashiers, cooks, runners. I mean there’s a handful of positions that we could use a lot of help with.”

This will be Sahlen Field’s first time hosting a major league team in the city with fans in the stands. Making all future employees a part of history!

“So if you’re looking for experience in minor league baseball and this year, major league baseball, to see how food and beverage operations work. We would love to have you,” he said.

Positions are open to anyone 18 and older and the work days and hours are flexible.

“It’s good pay. There’s bonuses if you make every single game.” Sprague said.

And if you are currently receiving unemployment he said these positions should not affect your unemployment pay. That’s because under current state rules, you can work up to seven-days a week without losing full unemployment benefits that week if you work 30 hours or less and make $500 or less.

Also for the first time this year, Sahlen Field will allow non-profits to run concession stands at the game as well.

“We wanna make it at least like 5 games that you’re working," Sprague said. "You will get a stipend right off the back for working, and then on top of that, you’ll get a percent of all gross revenue for the stand as well.”

To apply for a position with Sahlen Field all candidates should visit Bisons.com or contact the Bisons food service department at (716) 846-2059.