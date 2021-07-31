Sahlen Field holding hiring fair for food service positions Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bisons are coming back to Buffalo on August 10 and Sahlen Field, and the team is holding a hiring fair for when fans come back to park.

The Buffalo Bisons are looking to hire food service positions during a hiring fair on Tuesday.

The fair takes place at the Consumer's Pub at the Park at Sahlen Field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bisons are looking to fill the following positions



concession stand managers

cooks

cashiers

commissary workers

porters

You can find more information by clicking here or by calling (716) 846-2059.