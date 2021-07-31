Watch
Sahlen Field holding hiring fair for food service positions on August 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Sahlen Field signage is viewed Friday, July 24, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. The Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 home games at the field, the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Sahlen Field
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jul 31, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bisons are coming back to Buffalo on August 10 and Sahlen Field, and the team is holding a hiring fair for when fans come back to park.

The Buffalo Bisons are looking to hire food service positions during a hiring fair on August 3.

The fair takes place at the Consumer's Pub at the Park at Sahlen Field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bisons are looking to fill the following positions

  • concession stand managers
  • cooks
  • cashiers
  • commissary workers
  • porters

You can find more information by clicking here or by calling (716) 846-2059.

