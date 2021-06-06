Sahlen Field hiring more positions; holding food service hiring event at Canalside Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for a new job this summer, the Buffalo Bisons and Sahlen Field are hiring.

The Bisons are looking to fill game day support staff positions and food service positions, including cashiers, cooks, porters, stand managers, and commissary.

These positions will help assist fans attending Toronto Blue Jays games at Sahlen Field while the team stays in Buffalo.

The Bisons are holding a food service hiring event at Canalside on Wednesday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Honda Tent, across from KeyBank Center.

The Bisons say this is a great opportunity for those who are 18 and older, specifically college students looking for a summer job.

You can contact the Bisons at (716) 846-2059 for more information, masks will be required at the hiring event.

You can read more about the game day support positions by clicking here, and you can apply for the food service positions by clicking here.