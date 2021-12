BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rosina Food Products announced it is hiring and offering $17 an hour to start and a $1,500 stay bonus.

"More than just a paycheck, a career at Rosina provides you a satisfying career path, fair compensation and a competitive benefits package. Understanding that every Associate is a unique individual, a performance-based pay program is included at all levels," the Rosina website says.

You can find a list of open positions and apply here.