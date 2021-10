CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross is holding a hiring event for entry-level mobile phlebotomists in Cheektowaga on Thursday.

The Red Cross is looking for people to operate blood drives in Cheektowaga.

No experience is necessary and paid training is offered.

The hiring event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3601 Union Road in Cheektowaga.

You can apply in advance by clicking here or by bringing your resume to the event