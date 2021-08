CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross is holding a hiring event for entry-level phlebotomists in Cheektowaga on Wednesday.

The positions will be based in both Buffalo and Cheektowaga.

No experience is required and the Red Cross offers paid training.

The hiring event runs from 12 to 6 p.m. on August 25 at 3601 Union Road in Cheektowaga.