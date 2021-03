BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill more than 60 city carrier assistant positions at post offices in Buffalo, Depew, Lockport, Niagara Falls and Tonawanda.

The position pays $17.29 per hour with immediate eligibility for USPS health benefits.

Interested applicants can apply at www.usps.com/careers. An explanation of job requirements are listed with each opening.