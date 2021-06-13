Watch
Paula's Donuts hiring for new location in Buffalo's Larkinville; interviews start Monday

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 10:10:59-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Paula's Donuts says it is looking to hire bakers, counter staff, and cleaners for its new location in Buffalo's Larkinville neighborhood, beginning interviews on Monday.

The popular donut shop says it is holding interviews at the following dates and times

  • Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The business says you'll get free coffee and donuts while you work and they'll offer full-time and part-time positions along with paid time off.

They'll hold open interviews at its new location at 872 Seneca Street in Buffalo.

You can also apply online by clicking here.

