Outdoor career fair to be held in Niagara County on August 10

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will host an outdoor career fair on August 10 at Ida Fritz Park in Lockport.

Organizers said more than 50 companies with open positions have signed up to take part. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ida Fritz Park which is located at 105 West Avenue in Lockport. The rain date is August 17.

There will be businesses located throughout the park with information on display and representatives available to meet with job seekers. No appointment is necessary.

“Our department receives calls every day from employers looking for workers to fill a host of positions. Anyone looking for a job, regardless of skill and educational level, should attend this event. Plus, our WorkSource1 team will be present to provide job seekers with servicers like resume writing and interview prep, so they have the support they need as they conduct their job search." - Donald Jablonksi, Director of Employment and Training

You can learn more here and view the event flyer below.