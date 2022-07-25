Watch Now
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Outdoor career fair to be held in Niagara County on August 10

HIRING 716 1280by720.png
7 Eyewitness News WKBW
HIRING 716 1280by720.png
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 12:55:53-04

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will host an outdoor career fair on August 10 at Ida Fritz Park in Lockport.

Organizers said more than 50 companies with open positions have signed up to take part. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ida Fritz Park which is located at 105 West Avenue in Lockport. The rain date is August 17.

There will be businesses located throughout the park with information on display and representatives available to meet with job seekers. No appointment is necessary.

“Our department receives calls every day from employers looking for workers to fill a host of positions. Anyone looking for a job, regardless of skill and educational level, should attend this event. Plus, our WorkSource1 team will be present to provide job seekers with servicers like resume writing and interview prep, so they have the support they need as they conduct their job search."
- Donald Jablonksi, Director of Employment and Training

You can learn more here and view the event flyer below.

career fair.jpg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020