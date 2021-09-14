Outdoor career fair to be held at Oppenheim Park in Niagara County on September 22

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will host an outdoor career fair Wednesday, September 22 at Oppenheim Park.

The event will be held in Oppenheim Park, located at 2713 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Officials said more than 50 companies have signed up to take part. No appointment is necessary.

“This is our third career fair this summer and we have had a great turnout of both employers and job seekers with many successful matches,” said Donald Jablonksi, Director of Employment and Training. “We have employers who are eager to hire and willing to train those with limited experience, so this could be a great time for a person to consider new opportunities that maybe they would not have considered in the past. It is certainly worth taking the time to attend and explore.”

The WorkSource1 team will also be there to help interested applicants with resume writing and interview prep.