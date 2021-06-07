Watch
Outdoor career fair to be held at Oppenheim Park in Niagara County

7 Eyewitness News WKBW
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 11:07:11-04

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will host an outdoor career fair Wednesday at Oppenheim Park.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Oppenheim Park, located at 2713 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield. Officials say more than 35 companies have signed up to take part and will be using the picnic shelters to display information and meet with job seekers.

“Every day there is another story about an employer looking to fill open positions and how they cannot find workers,” said Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch, Chairman of the Community Service Committee and a small business owner whose company will be participating in the event. “With nearly three dozen companies participating in the job fair, there has never been a better time to find a job, whether you are currently unemployed or looking for a change.”

No appointment is necessary.

