NYSDOT hiring 55 full-time administration and maintenance positions in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation says it is hiring roughly 55 full-time fleet administration and transportation maintenance positions in Western New York.

Several other positions are anticipated to be filled within the coming months.

Applications are being accepted for the following positions



highway maintenance workers

fleet administration

mechanics

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and pass a physical and a drug test, and most positions require a valid, clean Class A or B commercial driver license, and the ability to operate DOT heavy dump trucks within two weeks after start of employment.

“We are seeking hard-working, career-oriented, dedicated professionals to join our team,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “Our unparalleled workforce is among the best trained at performing vitally essential services for the public, including responding to and mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events such as flooding and snow and ice events. Their skills and dedication help keep New York’s communities safe throughout the year.”

“With a record-breaking number of job openings statewide, this is an unprecedented opportunity for unemployed or underemployed New Yorkers to find a career that they truly love,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “Department of Transportation employees receive competitive pay and benefits while keeping our roadways safe and economy flowing across New York State. It is the NYS DOL’s top priority to offer every resource we have at our disposal to assist in connecting New Yorkers to great employment opportunities.”

During the winter, workers will primarily assist in snow and ice removal and are expected to perform highway repairs.

You can apply by clicking here.